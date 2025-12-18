Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

More children in intensive care as superflu cases rise in England

NHS facing 'worst pressure' over wave of flu and doctors' strike, says Wes Streeting
  • NHS data shows a record number of patients admitted to hospitals in England for flu at this time of year, with an average of 3,140 daily last week, an 18 per cent increase from the previous week.
  • The number of children admitted to intensive care beds is also on the rise, with an average of 316 critical care beds filled daily last week.
  • While the overall rate of growth in flu cases has slowed, and cases in the North West have fallen, other regions like the South West and Eastern England saw significant increases.
  • Health officials warn that hospitals are 'nowhere near out of the woods yet' due to the ongoing winter viruses and the impact of junior doctor strike action.
  • The Health and Social Care Secretary, Wes Streeting, highlighted the significant strain on the NHS and urged people to get their flu jab to protect themselves.
