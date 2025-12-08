Bulletin PM briefing: Tsunami warning, new mpox strain and Golden Globe nominations
- Here are five of this afternoon’s biggest stories that you may have missed.
- Zelensky meets European allies to discuss Ukraine peace plan – what was said.
- Tsunami warning after 7.2 magnitude earthquake strikes off Japan.
- Concern after scientists discover new strain of mpox in England.
- Joey Barton sentenced for sending grossly offensive social media posts.
- DiCaprio thriller dominates Golden Globes 2026 nominations.