Concern after scientists discover new strain of mpox in England
- Scientists in England have identified a new recombinant mpox virus strain in an individual who recently travelled to Asia.
- The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) confirmed the strain contains genetic material from both clade Ib and IIb mpox.
- Experts express concern over the emergence of this new, evolving strain, highlighting the potential for altered transmissibility or virulence.
- Professor Trudie Lang from the University of Oxford noted that clade Ib previously caused severe disease and changed transmission patterns, underscoring the need for vigilance.
- The UKHSA advises eligible individuals to get vaccinated, as it is a proven effective way to protect against severe disease, and will continue to assess the strain's significance.