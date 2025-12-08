Tsunami warning after 7.2 magnitude earthquake strikes off Japan’s northern coast
- A powerful 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of northern Japan on Monday.
- The Japanese Meteorological Agency issued a tsunami alert following the tremor.
- The quake's epicentre was located approximately 50 kilometres below the sea surface.
- The earthquake occurred off the coast of Hokkaido, near the coastal city of Aomori.
- The alert warned of a potential tsunami of up to 3 metres (10 feet) in the region.