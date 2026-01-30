Bulletin PM briefing: Starmer fires back, Mangione death penalty decision and Don Lemon arrested
- Here are five of the biggest stories that you need to know today.
- Starmer hits back at Trump’s criticism of ‘dangerous’ China trip.
- Luigi Mangione death penalty decision issued by judge.
- Don Lemon arrested as his lawyer blasts ‘unprecedented attack’.
- Iran warns Trump it would retaliate ‘instantly’ and without limitation to US attack.
- Asylum seeker jailed for life after he stabbed hotel worker to death.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks