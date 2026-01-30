Starmer hits back at Trump’s criticism of ‘dangerous’ China trip
- Sir Keir Starmer dismissed criticism from Donald Trump regarding his visit to China.
- Donald Trump expressed disapproval of the prime minister's trip, suggesting his comments were also directed at Canada's engagement with China.
- Sir Keir indicated he believed Trump's remarks were primarily aimed at Canada rather than the United Kingdom.
- During his visit, Sir Keir secured an agreement for Beijing to lift sanctions previously imposed on British parliamentarians.
- The sanctioned parliamentarians, however, stated they took no comfort from the decision and would not be silenced, citing ongoing concerns about Jimmy Lai and Uyghur human rights.
