Asylum seeker jailed for life after he stabbed hotel worker to death

CCTV captures lead-up to hotel worker’s murder by asylum seeker at train station
  • An asylum seeker, Deng Chol Majek, has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 29 years for the murder of hotel worker Rhiannon Whyte.
  • Majek followed 27-year-old Ms Whyte from Walsall's Park Inn Hotel to Bescot Stadium railway station, where he fatally stabbed her 23 times with a screwdriver.
  • Ms Whyte, a mother of one, sustained a fatal brain stem injury and died in hospital three days after the unprovoked attack in October 2024.
  • Majek showed no remorse, with CCTV capturing him laughing and dancing in the hotel car park shortly after the killing, even as emergency services attended to Ms Whyte.
  • No motive for the murder was established during the trial, though Majek had previously been reported for staring at female staff at the hotel.
In full

