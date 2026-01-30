Asylum seeker jailed for life after he stabbed hotel worker to death
- An asylum seeker, Deng Chol Majek, has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 29 years for the murder of hotel worker Rhiannon Whyte.
- Majek followed 27-year-old Ms Whyte from Walsall's Park Inn Hotel to Bescot Stadium railway station, where he fatally stabbed her 23 times with a screwdriver.
- Ms Whyte, a mother of one, sustained a fatal brain stem injury and died in hospital three days after the unprovoked attack in October 2024.
- Majek showed no remorse, with CCTV capturing him laughing and dancing in the hotel car park shortly after the killing, even as emergency services attended to Ms Whyte.
- No motive for the murder was established during the trial, though Majek had previously been reported for staring at female staff at the hotel.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks