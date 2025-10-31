Bulletin briefing: Andrew disgraced, US government shutdown and ‘corridor care’ crisis
- Family of Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre welcome news Andrew will be stripped of his ‘prince’ title. Watch the video here.
- Hurricane Melissa death toll rises to 49 with dozens missing. Read more here.
- Damning report lays bare the ‘corridor care’ crisis in NHS hospitals. Read more here.
- Frustrated Trump demands Republicans use ‘nuclear option’ to end government shutdown. Read more here.
- Actor Jesse Eisenberg reveals plans to donate kidney to a stranger. Watch the video here.