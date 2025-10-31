Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Frustrated Trump demands swift end to ‘ridiculous’ government shutdown

What happens during a US government shutdown?
  • Donald Trump urged Congressional Republicans to use the 'nuclear option' to eliminate the Senate filibuster and end the ongoing government shutdown.
  • Trump posted on Truth Social, stating that abolishing the filibuster would allow Republicans to “take advantage” of Democrats and “IMMEDIATELY end this ridiculous, Country destroying 'SHUT DOWN'”.
  • The filibuster is a Senate rule requiring 60 votes to pass most legislation, which Democrats are currently using to block bills and prolong the 31-day shutdown.
  • Democrats are demanding a reversal of Medicaid cuts and an extension of Affordable Care Act subsidies for their support of a funding bill.
  • While many Republicans have historically opposed eliminating the filibuster, some, like Marjorie Taylor Greene, have expressed support for the move, with the shutdown estimated to cost the US economy billions.
