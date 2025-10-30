Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Jesse Eisenberg reveals plans to donate kidney to stranger in coming weeks

Jesse Eisenberg is ‘so excited’ to donate his kidney to a stranger in six weeks
  • Jesse Eisenberg has announced he will be donating a kidney to a stranger.
  • The actor revealed his decision during an appearance on the TODAY Show on Thursday, 30 October.
  • Eisenberg described the procedure as an 'altruistic donation', where the donor does not know the recipient.
  • The 42-year-old expressed his excitement for the donation, stating he 'got bitten by the blood donation bug'.
  • Eisenberg is set to make the donation in mid-December.
