Bulletin AM briefing: UK’s new tool against Russia, MTG addresses Trump and I’m A Celeb winner
- Here are the five biggest stories you need to know this morning.
- The UK is launching a new naval force to protect itself from Russian threats.
- Former Trump ally Marjorie Taylor Greene has hit out at the US President.
- A firefighter has died while tackling a wildfire in Australia.
- Lando Norris was crowned F1 world champion following a dramatic end to the season.
- I’m A Celebrity’s new King of the Jungle has revealed how difficult he found life in camp.