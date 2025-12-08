Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene hits out at Trump in new interview

'Trump Was Furious Over Epstein Files Talk': MTG Drops Big Bombshell After Fallout
  • Marjorie Taylor Greene gave her first in-depth interview to 60 Minutes since announcing her resignation from Congress in January.
  • She distanced herself from the "MAGA movement," labelling it "President Trump’s phase," and accused President Trump of failing to deliver on promises to voters.
  • Greene criticised Republican colleagues for political opportunism, claiming they mocked President Trump before his 2024 primary win but later feigned support.
  • She denied any future political ambitions, stating she has "zero desire" for a presidential bid, Senate seat, or governorship.
  • Greene claimed President Trump's branding her a "traitor" led to death threats against her and her son, and that President Trump sought to prevent the release of Epstein files.
