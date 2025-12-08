UK’s new tech to counter Russian threat
- The UK is launching a new multi-million-pound hybrid naval force, named Atlantic Bastion, to protect its undersea cables and pipelines from Russian threats.
- Atlantic Bastion will combine autonomous vehicles, AI, warships, and aircraft to identify, deter, and defeat interference with critical subsea infrastructure.
- The move comes after recent damage to Baltic Sea cables and intelligence indicating Russia is modernising its fleet to target underwater structures.
- Defence Secretary John Healey announced the plans, emphasising the need to track and deter Russian vessels, including spy ships operating near UK waters.
- The project has received an initial £14m investment and is part of a broader effort to counter what the Foreign Secretary described as Russia's "active threat" to Britain's security.