Bulletin AM briefing: Alleged Bondi shooters named, Rob Reiner found dead, peace talks end
Here are the five biggest stories you need to know this morning.
- Alleged gunmen behind Bondi attack identified as father and son. Read more here.
- LAPD investigate as actor Rob Reiner and wife found dead. Read more here.
- Peace talks between Zelensky and Trump envoy end after five hours. Read more here.
- Brown University shooting person of interest is an Army veteran. Read more here.
- The world’s longest commercial flight has been completed. Read more here.