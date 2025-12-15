Brown University shooting person of interest is an Army veteran
- A mass shooting at Brown University's campus in Rhode Island resulted in at least two fatalities and nine injuries.
- The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon, prompting a major manhunt and a shelter-in-place order for students.
- Law enforcement sources say Benjamin Erickson is the suspect in the investigation, though officials have not yet publicly confirmed his identity.
- Erickson, 24, served as a U.S. Army infantryman from 2021 to 2024, ending his service in November 2024.
- President Donald Trump and other officials have been briefed on the shooting and are monitoring developments.