World’s longest commercial flight has been completed

First direct air route between China, Argentina launched
  • China Eastern Airlines has completed the world's longest commercial flight route, covering 12,400 miles in 29 hours.
  • The flight departed Shanghai on December 4, arriving in Buenos Aires, Argentina, after a stop in Auckland, New Zealand, for refuelling and crew rotation.
  • This new route, operated by a 316-seat Boeing 777-300ER, will run twice a week year-round, connecting Shanghai with major South American cities.
  • The service aims to cater to Argentina's growing East Asian diaspora and has been celebrated as a significant milestone in air travel.
  • It now surpasses Singapore Airlines' 19-hour New York to Singapore service as the longest commercial route, with Qantas planning even longer direct flights in the future.
