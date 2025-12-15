World’s longest commercial flight has been completed
- China Eastern Airlines has completed the world's longest commercial flight route, covering 12,400 miles in 29 hours.
- The flight departed Shanghai on December 4, arriving in Buenos Aires, Argentina, after a stop in Auckland, New Zealand, for refuelling and crew rotation.
- This new route, operated by a 316-seat Boeing 777-300ER, will run twice a week year-round, connecting Shanghai with major South American cities.
- The service aims to cater to Argentina's growing East Asian diaspora and has been celebrated as a significant milestone in air travel.
- It now surpasses Singapore Airlines' 19-hour New York to Singapore service as the longest commercial route, with Qantas planning even longer direct flights in the future.