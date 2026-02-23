Bulletin AM briefing: Cartel leader killed in Mexico and Winter Olympics close
Good morning – here are five of today’s biggest stories.
- US issues security alert for widespread unrest in Mexico after El Mencho’s death
- Man shot dead at Mar-a-Lago came from ‘family of Trump supporters’
- Prince William and Kate make first joint appearance since Andrew’s arrest
- Milan Cortina Olympics close with hosting baton passed to French Alps
- Who were the biggest winners at the 2026 Baftas?
