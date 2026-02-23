Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Man shot dead at Mar-a-Lago came from ‘family of Trump supporters’

Mar-a-Lago: Man raised shotgun to shooting position before agents killed him, police say
  • A 21-year-old man, Austin Tucker Martin, was shot dead by Secret Service agents at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.
  • The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday when Martin attempted to enter the property armed with a shotgun and a gas canister.
  • Donald Trump and Melania Trump were not present at the Florida residence at the time of the shooting.
  • Martin, who was reported missing by his family, came from a family of "avid Trump supporters," according to a relative.
  • The FBI is currently leading the investigation into the shooting, with officials praising the Secret Service's swift action.
