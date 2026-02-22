Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Man fatally shot by Secret Service after attempted break-in at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago

The Secret Service shot a man who appeared to be carrying a shotgun a fuel can at Trump’s Florida residence

Rhian Lubin in New York
The Secret Service has shot and killed a man who attempted to break into President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, the agency announced Sunday morning (file image)
The Secret Service has shot and killed a man who attempted to break into President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, the agency announced Sunday morning (file image) (AP)

The Secret Service has shot and killed a man who attempted to break into President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, the agency announced Sunday morning.

Trump is in Washington, D.C. this weekend, according to his schedule, but often spends the weekend at his Florida residence.

Around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, a man in his early 20s was shot by agents after entering a “secure perimeter” at the residence, the Secret Service said in a statement.

He was carrying what appeared to be a shotgun and a fuel can, according to the agency.

Agents and a deputy from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office confronted the intruder and shots were fired by law enforcement, who were not injured in the incident, the agency said.

The Secret Service has shot and killed a man who attempted to break into President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, the agency announced Sunday morning (file image)
The Secret Service has shot and killed a man who attempted to break into President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, the agency announced Sunday morning (file image) (AP)

The FBI and Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said additional details would be announced at a press conference Sunday morning.

Trump has faced threats to his life before, including an assassination attempt during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13, 2024.

And on September 15, 2024, a man with a rifle was captured after waiting near Trump's golf course in West Palm Beach while the president played a round. He was sentenced to life in prison earlier this month.

The Independent has contacted the White House for comment.

This is a breaking story, more follows

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in