Bulletin briefing: Dad and son die in hornet attack, Cheney tributes and lorry crash footage

A swarm of Asian giant hornets killed a dad and his son
A swarm of Asian giant hornets killed a dad and his son (AP)
  • Father and son ‘killed by swarm of Asian giant hornets’. Read more here.
  • George W Bush mourns Dick Cheney in emotional statement. Read more here.
  • ‘Incredibly brave’ train worker who fought off knifeman named for first time. Read more here.
  • Shocking footage shows moment lorry driver smashes into traffic at 50mph. Read more here.
  • Ex-Liverpool star’s mural defaced with ‘rat’ message as he returns to Anfield. Read more here.

