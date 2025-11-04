Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Shocking footage shows moment lorry driver smashes into traffic at 50mph

Dangerous driver crashes into three-people on A27
  • Police have released footage showing HGV driver Kuljinder Singh crashing into several cars at 50mph on the A27.
  • The incident, which occurred on 22 August 2022, saw Singh fail to brake, causing his Mercedes HGV to collide with a red van and other vehicles.
  • Three people suffered life-changing injuries as a consequence of the collision.
  • Singh, 45, from Redcar, admitted to three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving at Portsmouth Crown Court.
  • He was sentenced to three years and 10 months in prison and disqualified from driving for four years and 11 months.
