Father and son ‘killed by swarm of Asian giant hornets’

Huge killer Asian hornets nearly wipe out beekeeper’s business after tearing through hives
  • An American teacher, Daniel Owen, 47, and his 15-year-old son, Cooper, died in Laos after being attacked by a swarm of hundreds of what are believed to have been Asian giant hornets.
  • The incident occurred on 15 October while the pair were on a ziplining holiday at an eco-adventure resort near Luang Prabang.
  • Despite arriving conscious at a clinic and initially showing no signs of anaphylactic shock, they died hours later at a provincial hospital.
  • Daniel Owen was the director of QSI International School in Haiphong, Vietnam, and his school expressed deep sadness, highlighting his 18 years of dedication to education.
  • The Green Jungle Park, where the incident took place, expressed its “deepest condolences” and stated it has reviewed its existing procedures.
