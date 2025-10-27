Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Bulletin briefing: Hurricane Melissa, weight loss jab death and fatal bus crash

The impact of Hurricane Melissa in the Dominican Republic
The impact of Hurricane Melissa in the Dominican Republic (AP)
  • Hurricane Melissa seen in satellite images moving dangerously over Caribbean Sea. Read more here.
  • Family seeks action after woman’s death from fake weight loss jab. Read more here.
  • Bus crash kills 20 people after mobile phones intensify horrific blaze. Read more here.
  • Arrest of migrant sex offender in London park caught on video. Read more here.
  • Eating these six fruits help reduce risk of major cause of cancer, say experts. Read more here.

