Arrest of migrant sex offender in north London park caught on video

Moment migrant sex offender arrested by police in north London park caught on camera
  • Hadush Kebatu, a migrant sex offender, was arrested in Finsbury Park, north London, following a two-day manhunt.
  • Kebatu was mistakenly released from prison on Friday, 24 October 2025, instead of being transferred to an immigration detention centre for deportation.
  • He was apprehended on Sunday morning, 26 October 2025, after a member of the public spotted him at a bus stop.
  • Justice secretary David Lammy stated that Kebatu would be deported as planned, with the deportation expected to occur this week.
  • Watch the video in full above.
