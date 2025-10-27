Arrest of migrant sex offender in north London park caught on video
- Hadush Kebatu, a migrant sex offender, was arrested in Finsbury Park, north London, following a two-day manhunt.
- Kebatu was mistakenly released from prison on Friday, 24 October 2025, instead of being transferred to an immigration detention centre for deportation.
- He was apprehended on Sunday morning, 26 October 2025, after a member of the public spotted him at a bus stop.
- Justice secretary David Lammy stated that Kebatu would be deported as planned, with the deportation expected to occur this week.
