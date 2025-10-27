Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Family seeks action after woman’s death from fake weight loss jab

Family of woman who died after being injected with fake weight loss jab call for black market clampdown
  • The family of Karen McGonigal, 53, who died after receiving fake weight-loss jabs, is calling for a clampdown on the black market for such medications.
  • Ms McGonigal passed away in May, days after being illegally administered a £20 dose of what she believed to be Mounjaro.
  • One person has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in connection with her death.
  • Health Secretary Wes Streeting has warned the public against purchasing weight-loss medications from unregulated sources.
  • Watch the video in full above.
