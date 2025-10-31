Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Bulletin briefing: Man shot dead, where Andrew lives next and meningitis warning

A holidaymaker has died in St Lucia
A holidaymaker has died in St Lucia
  • Holidaymaker shot dead on popular island. Read more here.
  • Four likely options where Andrew could live on Sandringham Estate. Read more here.
  • ‘Deeply worrying’ rise in meningitis cases as parents urged to vaccinate children. Read more here.
  • BBC promises Doctor Who ‘not going anywhere’ after Disney deal falls apart. Read more here.
  • Premier League scraps one of sport’s most-loved Christmas traditions. Read more here.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in