Bulletin briefing: Man shot dead, where Andrew lives next and meningitis warning
- Holidaymaker shot dead on popular island. Read more here.
- Four likely options where Andrew could live on Sandringham Estate. Read more here.
- ‘Deeply worrying’ rise in meningitis cases as parents urged to vaccinate children. Read more here.
- BBC promises Doctor Who ‘not going anywhere’ after Disney deal falls apart. Read more here.
- Premier League scraps one of sport’s most-loved Christmas traditions. Read more here.