British holidaymaker shot dead in Saint Lucia
- A murder investigation has been launched after a 26-year-old British man was found shot dead on the Caribbean island of Saint Lucia.
- The victim, originally from London, was living in Anguilla and holidaying in Saint Lucia when his body was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds on Tuesday night.
- Royal Saint Lucia Police Force officers were called to the scene in Garrand, Babonneau, where the man was pronounced dead by emergency teams.
- Police have initiated a homicide probe and are appealing for information, particularly regarding who the victim was visiting and why he was in the area.
- This incident follows another shooting on the island just days prior and the tragic death of a British baby in Saint Lucia earlier this year.