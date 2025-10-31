Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

British holidaymaker shot dead in Saint Lucia

The victim, originally from London, was living in Anguilla
The victim, originally from London, was living in Anguilla (Getty Images)
  • A murder investigation has been launched after a 26-year-old British man was found shot dead on the Caribbean island of Saint Lucia.
  • The victim, originally from London, was living in Anguilla and holidaying in Saint Lucia when his body was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds on Tuesday night.
  • Royal Saint Lucia Police Force officers were called to the scene in Garrand, Babonneau, where the man was pronounced dead by emergency teams.
  • Police have initiated a homicide probe and are appealing for information, particularly regarding who the victim was visiting and why he was in the area.
  • This incident follows another shooting on the island just days prior and the tragic death of a British baby in Saint Lucia earlier this year.
