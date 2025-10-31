‘Deeply worrying’ rise in meningitis cases as parents urged to vaccinate children
- UK Health Security Agency figures reveal a "deeply worrying" rise in invasive meningococcal disease (IMD) cases, with 378 recorded in 2024-25, up from 340 the previous year.
- Over 82 per cent of these cases were caused by the MenB strain, predominantly affecting babies, young children, teenagers, and young adults, including all 65 cases in 15 to 19-year-olds.
- Public health officials attribute this increase to a decline in infant and teenage vaccination rates, leaving vulnerable groups susceptible to the life-threatening infection.
- Meningitis Now chief executive Dr Tom Nutt emphasised that early recognition saves lives, but prevention through vaccination remains the most effective protection against the devastating disease.
- NHS England and public health minister Ashley Dalton urged parents and guardians to ensure their children are up to date with their meningitis vaccinations, which are offered free as part of the routine immunisation programme.