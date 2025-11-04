Australia to offer free solar power to millions
- The Australian government is launching a "solar sharer" scheme in July 2026, offering at least three hours of free solar power daily to households with smart meters.
- The initiative will initially cover homes in New South Wales, Queensland, and South Australia, including those without rooftop solar panels.
- The scheme aims to utilise surplus solar generation during peak sunlight hours, helping consumers reduce energy costs and alleviate strain on the power grid.
- Households will be encouraged to run energy-intensive appliances and charge electric vehicles during the free power window to maximise benefits.
- While Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen championed the plan, the Australian Energy Council criticised the lack of consultation, warning of potential negative impacts on industry confidence.