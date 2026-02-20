How Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor can be removed from royal line of succession to throne
- Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor could be removed from the line of succession to the throne via a law considered by the government.
- The former prince is eighth in line to the throne despite having his Duke of York title - the highest rank in the British peerage - relinquished last October and the title of prince and the style of Royal Highness (HRH) removed in November as the Epstein scandal began to unfold.
- Removing someone from the line of succession is impossible without new legislation; an Act of Parliament approved by MPs and peers would be required for this change, along with the agreement of other countries sharing the UK monarch.
- This previously occurred when former King Edward VIII and his descendants were removed by the Declaration of Abdication Act 1936 after he abdicated.
- Andrew was released under investigation on Thursday after he was arrested suspicion of misconduct in public office following allegations made against him after the release of files related to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks