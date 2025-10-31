Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Why Andrew will still hold his place in the line of succession

‘Brought down a prince’: Virginia Giuffre’s family reacts to Andrew being stripped of royal title
  • Prince Andrew will be stripped of his royal titles, meaning he will no longer be referred to as ‘prince’ or ‘His Royal Highness’.
  • Buckingham Palace confirmed King Charles III initiated the formal process by issuing an official document called a letters patent, stating Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.
  • The decision also requires Andrew to vacate his current residence, Royal Lodge, and move to alternative private accommodation.
  • These actions follow allegations concerning his relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, which Andrew continues to deny.
  • While the monarch can remove titles, removing Andrew from the line of succession would require parliamentary legislation across all Commonwealth realms.
