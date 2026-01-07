CIA turncoat who caused the death of western agents dies in prison
- Aldrich Ames, a notorious CIA turncoat, has died at the age of 84 in a Maryland prison.
- He confessed to receiving over $2.5 million from Moscow between 1985 and 1994 for providing US secrets.
- His treachery involved revealing the identities of ten Russian officials and one East European agent working for the United States or Great Britain.
- These betrayals are widely attributed to the executions of Western agents operating behind the Iron Curtain and inflicted a significant blow to the CIA.
- Ames pleaded guilty to espionage and tax evasion, receiving a life sentence without parole, and cited financial troubles as his motivation.