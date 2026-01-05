Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has a plan to flee the country for Russia if ongoing protests in the country overwhelm his security forces, according to a report.

The 86-year-old will escape Tehran with up to 20 aides and family if it becomes clear that the army and security forces tasked with suppressing the protests are defecting or failing to follow orders, an intelligence source told The Times.

“The ‘plan B’ is for Khamenei and his very close circle of associates and family, including his son and nominated heir apparent, Mojtaba,” the source said.

At least 17 people had been killed during the protests as of Monday, according to human rights groups. The protests have largely focused on the collapse of the country’s currency, with some demonstrators calling for the overthrow of the Ayatollah.

open image in gallery Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei ( AP )

Khamenei would likely flee to Moscow as it is his only remaining option, according to Beni Sabti, an operative who served in Israeli intelligence for decades before fleeing the regime eight years following the Islamic revolution in 1979.

Khamenei “admires Putin, while the Iranian culture is more similar to the Russian culture”, and he would therefore choose Russia if he were forced to flee the country, the source said.

His plan includes an “exit route out of Tehran should they feel the need to escape” and includes “gathering assets, properties abroad and cash to facilitate their safe passage”, according to the newspaper.

Tehran’s efforts to quell a wave of anti-government protests have so far been unsuccessful, and are now further complicated by Donald Trump's threat to intervene on behalf of the protests. His warning was firmly underlined by the subsequent US capture of Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro, officials and insiders said on Monday.

open image in gallery Iranians march down street in protest against Iranian regime ( Fars News Agency )

But the protests do not yet match the scale of unrest that swept the nation in 2022-23 over the death of Mahsa Amini, who died in the custody of Iran's morality police for allegedly violating the hijab law.

The protests have nonetheless expanded quickly from an economic focus to broader frustrations, with some protesters chanting "Down with the Islamic Republic" or "Death to the dictator", a reference to Khamanei.

Authorities have said protests over the economy are legitimate and will be met by dialogue, but have reacted with brutal force. Human rights groups accuse the regime’s security forces of “indiscriminate targeting of civilians”.

Widening disparities between ordinary Iranians and a privileged clerical and security elite, compounded by mismanagement, high inflation and corruption have fuelled public anger.

President Masoud Pezeshkian has urged dialogue and promised reforms to stabilise the monetary and banking systems and protect purchasing power.