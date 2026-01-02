Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Ukraine ‘did not attempt to assassinate Putin’, CIA tells Trump

Trump reacts to claims of drone strike on Putin’s home
  • The CIA informed US president Donald Trump that Ukraine did not attempt to assassinate Vladimir Putin, contradicting Russian claims.
  • US intelligence assessed Russia's allegation of a drone attack on Putin's residence as false, indicating the incident was misrepresented.
  • Ukraine dismissed Russian videos of alleged drone wreckage as 'laughable' and accused Moscow of staging the event to derail peace talks.
  • Both Russia and Ukraine conducted drone strikes on each other's energy grids around the New Year period.
  • Russia claimed Ukrainian drones struck a cafe and hotel in occupied Kherson, causing casualties, while Ukraine denied targeting civilians, stating its strikes focused on military and energy sites.
