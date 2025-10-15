Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The nonsensical slang term that is being banned in classrooms

Why kids are using the slang term '67' and teachers are banning it from the classroom
  • Teachers across the United States are implementing various strategies to curb the disruptive use of the nonsensical slang term "67" in classrooms.
  • The phrase "67" and its accompanying hand gesture originate from rapper Skrilla's song "Doot Doot (6 7)" and gained viral popularity through NBA player LaMelo Ball.
  • Educators report that students frequently blurt out "67" whenever the numbers six or seven are mentioned, causing significant interruptions to lessons.
  • Consequences for using the term range from writing 67-word essays and deducting good behaviour points to repeatedly writing "I will not say '67' in class."
  • Despite the frustration, some teachers have adapted by using "67" as a "call and response" to refocus students, acknowledging the shared joke it has created.
