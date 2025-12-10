Test yourself with our 2025 Bulletin Christmas Quiz
- What type of goggles did Melania Trump say Santa would be wearing during her visit to a children’s hospital? Click for answer.
- A drone display named after which Christmas character was mercilessly booed by families in West Sussex? Click for answer.
- Which Christmas charity special sparked animosity between two of its contestants? Click for answer.
- Which TV presenter was left red faced after a Christmas gaffe on live TV? Click for answer.
- A training ground accident prevented footballer Matheus Cunha from turning on the Christmas lights on in which Greater Manchester town? Click for answer.