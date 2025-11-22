Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Injury fears for Manchester United star who missed Christmas lights switch-on

Matheus Cunha for Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA)
Matheus Cunha for Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)
  • Manchester United forward Matheus Cunha missed a Christmas lights switch-on event in Altrincham due to an "accident in training" on Saturday.
  • Organisers of the 'Neon Noel' event announced Cunha's absence on social media, stating he could not attend for medical reasons.
  • The incident has raised concerns about Cunha's availability for Manchester United's upcoming Premier League match against Everton.
  • Cunha was originally scheduled to switch on the lights with actor Sam Aston from Coronation Street.
  • His potential absence adds to Manchester United's existing squad strain, with several other key players already injured or unavailable.
