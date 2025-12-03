Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Ben Shephard left red in the face over This Morning live blunder

Ben Shephard makes festive gaffe live on air
  • Ben Shephard caused a stir on This Morning with a live on-air gaffe.
  • He an co-host Cat Deeley were discussing an ITV Christmas competition winner who became a grandmother on the same day of her big win.
  • Shephard mistakenly described the newborn baby, named Indie, as being “straight out of the box”.
  • He quickly corrected himself, clarifying that he meant “Christmas presents,“ which sent the panel into hysterics.
  • Shephard, who also struggled to maintain composure, apologised to the new grandmother for his humorous slip-up.
In full

