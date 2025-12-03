Travis Kelce shares surprise admission about Taylor Swift
- On his New Heights podcast, Travis Kelce and his brother Jason hosted George Clooney, who claimed he has never argued with his wife, Amal, in 10 years.
- Travis Kelce then revealed that he has also never argued with Taylor Swift during their two-and-a-half-year relationship.
- Clooney explained his reasoning for avoiding arguments, stating that at 64, he has found an incredible woman he deeply admires.
- Kelce indicated he was taking notes from Clooney's relationship advice.
- Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift announced their engagement in August.