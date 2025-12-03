Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Travis Kelce shares surprise admission about Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce reveals alternative Taylor Swift proposal location
  • On his New Heights podcast, Travis Kelce and his brother Jason hosted George Clooney, who claimed he has never argued with his wife, Amal, in 10 years.
  • Travis Kelce then revealed that he has also never argued with Taylor Swift during their two-and-a-half-year relationship.
  • Clooney explained his reasoning for avoiding arguments, stating that at 64, he has found an incredible woman he deeply admires.
  • Kelce indicated he was taking notes from Clooney's relationship advice.
  • Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift announced their engagement in August.
