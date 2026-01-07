Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s divorce reaches final stage

  • Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have officially finalised their divorce, bringing an end to their 19-year marriage.
  • A Nashville, Tennessee, judge issued the order on Tuesday, dissolving the union of the Oscar-winning actor and the Grammy-winning country singer.
  • Judge Stephanie J. Williams confirmed that the couple's agreements regarding asset division and child custody were sufficient, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the divorce.
  • Kidman initiated divorce proceedings in September, with all financial and custody matters settled and signed on the day of her initial filing.
  • Under the agreed plan, Kidman will serve as the primary residential parent for their two teenage daughters, with neither parent requiring child or spousal support.
