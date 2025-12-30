Kelsey Grammer’s daughter recalls painful moment after reunion
- Kelsey Grammer's daughter, Greer, revealed the "meanest thing" her father told her after they reconnected following 12 years of estrangement.
- Greer, 33, recounted that Grammer suggested to her mother it would be "easier" for her not to have his last name, implying he knew he would not be in her life.
- She found this revelation deeply upsetting at age 19, causing her to sob, though she later admitted his reasoning was "fair."
- Their reconnection began when Greer was 16, after Grammer approached her at a Christmas tree lot, leading to a lunch meeting that initiated their relationship.
- Greer confirmed that despite their past, she and her father now share a "good relationship."