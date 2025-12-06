Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau take romance to the next level after key relationship moment
- Katy Perry shared her first photos with Justin Trudeau on Instagram, documenting their recent visit to Japan.
- The couple met with Japan's former Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his wife, Yuko, for lunch during Perry's ‘Lifetimes’ tour in the country.
- Kishida and Trudeau exchanged posts on X, acknowledging their continued friendship and past diplomatic work.
- Perry and Trudeau's romance rumours began in July, with subsequent public sightings including a concert, a yacht trip, and an outing in Paris.
- Both Perry and Trudeau recently ended long-term relationships, with Trudeau's former wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, commenting on his new high-profile relationship.