Reality TV star says weight loss drugs helped her lose 30lb
- Real Housewives star Heather Gay has revealed she lost 30 pounds using GLP-1 weight loss medication.
- Gay began taking the medication in 2023 and has successfully maintained her weight loss for a year.
- Initially, she made few lifestyle changes, but later incorporated an Atkins eating plan and increased her physical activity, including yoga and cycling.
- She expressed that the GLP-1s, combined with dietary and exercise adjustments, have shifted her self-perception, stating that 'it's just about science' rather than willpower.
- Gay has defended her decision to use GLP-1s, asserting she is 'done with shame' and feels comfortable and healthy in her body.