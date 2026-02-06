Gordon Ramsay says feud with son-in-law’s family is ‘upsetting’
- Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has described a family dispute involving his son-in-law, Adam Peaty’s relatives as "upsetting".
- His daughter, Holly Ramsay Peaty, married Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty in a high-profile ceremony at Bath Abbey in December.
- The family rift reportedly intensified after Peaty’s mother, Caroline, was not invited to Holly’s hen party.
- Ramsay stated the dispute was "all self-inflicted from their side," asserting that he and his wife Tana had welcomed Peaty's family.
- He expressed a desire to resolve the issues but respected Adam and Holly's wishes for Peaty's family not to attend the wedding.
