Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Amy Schumer explains why she underwent drastic weight change

Amy Schumer opens up about Cushing’s syndrome on Call Her Daddy podcast
  • Amy Schumer revealed she lost 50 pounds, stating it was to "survive" after being diagnosed with Cushing syndrome, a condition caused by excessive cortisol.
  • The comedian clarified that her changed appearance was due to the resolution of her Cushing syndrome, which can cause facial puffiness, and not from Botox or fillers.
  • Schumer confirmed she used injectable medications like Mounjaro for weight loss, noting she is now "pain-free" and able to play with her son.
  • She previously tried Ozempic three years ago, losing 30 pounds, but stopped due to severe side effects, including being "bedridden" with nausea.
  • Schumer also addressed speculation about her relationship with husband Chris Fischer, stating that any issues are unrelated to her weight loss or his autism diagnosis.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in