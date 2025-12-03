Amy Schumer explains why she underwent drastic weight change
- Amy Schumer revealed she lost 50 pounds, stating it was to "survive" after being diagnosed with Cushing syndrome, a condition caused by excessive cortisol.
- The comedian clarified that her changed appearance was due to the resolution of her Cushing syndrome, which can cause facial puffiness, and not from Botox or fillers.
- Schumer confirmed she used injectable medications like Mounjaro for weight loss, noting she is now "pain-free" and able to play with her son.
- She previously tried Ozempic three years ago, losing 30 pounds, but stopped due to severe side effects, including being "bedridden" with nausea.
- Schumer also addressed speculation about her relationship with husband Chris Fischer, stating that any issues are unrelated to her weight loss or his autism diagnosis.