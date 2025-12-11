Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Pair crowned Celebrity Race Across the World winners after beating rivals by just two minutes

(BBC/Studio Lambert)
  • TV presenter Roman Kemp and his sister Harleymoon Kemp won Celebrity Race Across The World.
  • They finished just two minutes ahead of runners-up Tyler West and Molly Rainford.
  • Broadcaster Anita Rani and her father Bal secured third place, arriving six hours later.
  • The winning pair completed a 5,900km journey across Central America, relying on local transport and limited budgets.
  • Derry Girls actor Dylan Llewellyn and his mother Jackie withdrew from the race earlier due to budget constraints.
