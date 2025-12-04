Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Who left I’m a Celeb last night?

Ruby Wax’s husband reveals true feelings towards wife’s I’m A Celebrity ‘crush’
  • Ruby Wax has become the fifth contestant to be eliminated from this year’s season of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! .
  • Her departure was announced by Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly after she found herself in the bottom two with Lisa Riley.
  • Only seven stars now remain in the jungle as the ITV reality show approaches its grand final, scheduled for Sunday 7 December.
  • During the episode, Jack Osbourne completed a Bushtucker trial and the campmates received festive gifts.
  • Previous eliminations included Alex Scott, Eddie Kadi, Vogue Williams, and Kelly Brook, who revealed a secret about hidden sweets before her exit.
