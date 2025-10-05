Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Victoria Beckham opens up about Rolls Royce viral clip

Victoria Beckham claims she grew up 'very working class' despite father owning a Rolls Royce
  • Victoria Beckham expressed surprise at the overwhelmingly positive public reaction to a viral moment in her husband David's Netflix documentary.
  • The moment saw David interrupt her claim of being a “working-class girl” by revealing her father drove a Rolls-Royce to school.
  • Despite initially not loving her appearance in the documentary, Beckham embraced the feedback, even releasing merchandise featuring the phrase “My dad drove a Rolls-Royce”.
  • She later clarified that she attended a regular school and was embarrassed by her father's car, wanting to fit in.
  • Beckham's own Netflix documentary, launching this month, will delve into her Spice Girls career and the financial challenges faced by her fashion empire.
