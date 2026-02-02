Trump threatens legal action against ‘pathetic’ Trevor Noah for Epstein joke
- Donald Trump has threatened to sue Trevor Noah following remarks made by the comedian at the 2026 Grammy Awards.
- Trump's threat came after Noah joked about him wanting Greenland, implying a connection to Jeffrey Epstein.
- In a Truth Social post, Trump denied ever visiting Epstein Island, calling Noah “poor, pathetic, talentless, dope” and accusing him of making false and defamatory statements.
- The comedian's comments and Trump's reaction occurred shortly after the release of redacted Jeffrey Epstein files, in which Trump's name was mentioned on several occasions.
- While acknowledging he knew Epstein in the 1980s and 1990s, Trump has consistently denied any inappropriate involvement with the financier.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks