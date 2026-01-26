Why Trump is angry about Green Day playing at the Super Bowl
- Rock band Green Day, known for its political outspokenness, is set to perform at the Super Bowl's 60th anniversary tribute.
- This performance follows the NFL facing criticism from Trump supporters for inviting rapper Bad Bunny to headline the halftime show.
- Green Day's frontman, Billie Joe Armstrong, has publicly criticised Trump since 2016, once comparing him to Hitler and expressing concern for his followers.
- The band has a history of making political statements during performances, including chanting “No Trump, no KKK, no fascist USA” at the 2016 American Music Awards.
- They have also famously altered lyrics in their song 'American Idiot' to target the 'MAGA agenda' and recently took aim at Elon Musk and JD Vance in live shows.